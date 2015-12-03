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Casey Allen
westbeach013
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Featured in
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Animals
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photo of black elephant
Elephant mom and child
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
baby
grey
elephant
africa
mother
mom
safari
elephant wallpaper
baby animals
savanna
calf
baby animal
trunk
safari park
tusk
captive
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