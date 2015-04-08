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photo of barrels beside house
Cabin with wooden barrels
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
sun
garden
trees
wood
grey
path
outdoors
cabin
doorway
stack
hut
shed
barrel
wooden house
pile
brewing
barrels
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