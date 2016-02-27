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photo of adult white English bulldog lying on black area rug
Resting bulldog
A map marker
Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
puppy
grey
pet
carpet
floor
moody
ear
explore
mammal
domestic animal
bulldog
white dog
english bulldog
paw
canine
laying down
grumpy
bored dog
Public domain images
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