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photo of adult small-size short-coated white and tan dog
Dog’s head macro view
A map marker
Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
road
face
street
grey
eye
pet
nose
fur
bulldog
leg
tongue
paw
canine
collar
united states
west palm beach
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