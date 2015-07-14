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photo of about to bloom lotus flower
Translucent pink petals
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
green
pink
leaf
floral
floral background
flower background
pink flower
water lily
bloom
flower bloom
blooming
flower wallpapers
background
spring
painting
inspiration
plant
website
Free images
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