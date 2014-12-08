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Jay Mantri
jaymantri
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photo of a green leafed trees
Gloomy forest in the fog
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
trees
grey
forest wallpaper
park
morning
fog
forest background
mist
woodland
pine
mysterious
gloomy
evergreen
haze
evergreens
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