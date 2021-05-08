Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
nervous
curious
shyness
shy
curiosity
Dog Images & Pictures
bench
park bench
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
pet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Triangles
115 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe