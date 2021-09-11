Go to Weiyi Zheng's profile
@zhengwy888
Download free
white and yellow flower in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

three lily of the incas flower blossom in morning sun.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
lily
gardening
Spring Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
pollen
anther
petal
Backgrounds

Related collections

Climate Action
147 photos · Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking