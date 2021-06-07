Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Angshu Purkait
@angshu_purkait
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait a young lady having a beautiful smile
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
face
smile
female
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
lady
beautiful lady
black eyes
curly
bold
model
asian woman
asian girl
girl face
smiling
hot girls
black dress
Free pictures
Related collections
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Home & Productivity
54 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images