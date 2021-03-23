Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kitti Incédi
@incedikitti
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
pink lotus flower with macro lens
Related tags
Flower Images
Nature Images
macro flower
lotus
plant
pollen
Food Images & Pictures
egg
blossom
peony
petal
Rose Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor