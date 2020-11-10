Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guillaume Marques
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
,
Nature
Share
Info
Mount Batur, Batur Selatan, Kabupaten de Bangli, Bali, Indonésie
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mount batur
batur selatan
kabupaten de bangli
bali
indonésie
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
baboon
Public domain images
Related collections
Photo card options
273 photos
· Curated by Summer Hill
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Primates
13 photos
· Curated by LindaLee Williams
primate
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
GLA2020
253 photos
· Curated by Charles Palus
gla2020
HD Grey Wallpapers
human