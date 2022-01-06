Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
L.Filipe C.Sousa
@lfcsfilipesousa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
amanita
agaric
fungus
mushroom
rainforest
Nature Images
land
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
soil
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vegan
16 photos · Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
India
160 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor