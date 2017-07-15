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Joshua Rodriguez
jcrod
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Petra, Jordan
Petra Through the Rocks
A map marker
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
desert
grey
rock
stone
ancient
petra
pillar
monument
pillars
column
jordan
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