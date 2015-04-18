Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
SnapbyThree MY
snapbythree
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person's hands holding white daisy flower's leaf and clear glass vase
Tending tiny white flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
sun
natural
plant
garden
hands
hand
glass
shadow
sunlight
daisy
vase
serene
wild flowers
decor
camomile
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20