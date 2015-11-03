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Seth Doyle
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person's brown leather boots on brown maple leaves
Autumn leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
fall
thanksgiving
red
shoes
leaves
leaf
yellow
walking
adventure
feet
brown
outdoors
harvest
ground
boots
seasons
oak
dry
autunm
HD Wallpapers
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