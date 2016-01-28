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Calum MacAulay
calum_mac
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person writing on notepad
Filling a blank page
A map marker
Clock Hotel, Surry Hills, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
paper
book
work
writing
hand
bike
notebook
bicycle
brown
journal
pen
notes
write
note
finger
thoughts
page
handwriting
australia
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