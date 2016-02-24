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Cathryn Lavery
cathrynlavery
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person writing on a book
Writing in a journal
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
food
japan
writing
grey
coffee shop
hands
planning
breakfast
croissant
journaling
writer
notes
planner
break
flatlay
productive
lists
croisant
to-do
Backgrounds
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