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Marc Fulgar
fulgarrr
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person with red strawberry fruit on hand
Fresh Strawberry
A map marker
Baguio, Philippines
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Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fruit
red
grey
hand
strawberry
chef
berry
closeup
philippines
baguio
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