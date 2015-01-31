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Caleb Ekeroth
calebekeroth
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person wearing white low-top sneakers
Standing On The Shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
dark
land
earth
grey
male
fog
shoe
jeans
ground
legs
standing
leg
converse
stand
bad weather
white shoes
white shoe
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