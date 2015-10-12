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Adeolu Eletu
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person wearing suit reading business newspaper
Businessman opening a paper
A map marker
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
man
human
finance
grey
reading
watch
newspaper
relax
media
financial
businessman
suit
fintech
course
income
financing
broker
wallstreet
indoors
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