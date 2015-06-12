Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Luke Chesser
lukechesser
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Business & Work
,
Technology
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person wearing silver Apple Watch with white band
man wearing apple watch
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
fashion
apple
marketing
wood
table
time
hand
clock
watch
urban
style
smart watch
screen
apple watch
activity
touch
wrist
touchscreen
technology
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20