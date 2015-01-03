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Simon Hattinga Verschure
webmarbles
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person wearing pink shirt typing on gray laptop computer on desk
Typing on a laptop
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 3, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
laptop
computer
black
tech
work
mac
professional
desk
hands
businessman
tablet
entrepreneur
screen
typing
macbook pro
freelance
freelancer
man working
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