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Ruben Hutabarat
rubenhutabarat
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Featured in
Spirituality
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person wearing pink crew-neck shirt with hand clasped together
Pray
A map marker
Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
human
pink
prayer
skin
hand
brown
spirituality
pink shirt
church
indonesia
pray
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