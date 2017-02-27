Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
H&CO
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person wearing pair of white-and-black adidas running shoes
Go Snkrs!
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
shoes
grey
reflection
feet
sneakers
taiwan
floor
sneaker
taipei
legs
human
clothing
skin
shoe
apparel
flooring
pants
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20