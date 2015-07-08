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Taylor Jacobs
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person wearing pair of brown shoes and blue denim jeans walking on concrete ground near green grass field during daytime
Legs Jeans Brown Shoes
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Published on
July 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
green
trees
grass
park
walking
male
shoe
jeans
denim
sunny
pathway
legs
sidewalk
day
walkway
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