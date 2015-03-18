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Alexander Andrews
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person wearing pair of brown leather shoes
Man wearing loafers
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
shoes
grey
feet
brown
shoe
jeans
leather
floor
new
foot
boots
standing
wooden
stand
hipster
loafers
laminate
loafer
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