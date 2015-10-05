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Sven van der Pluijm
svenson
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person wearing chronograph watch
Watch on a wrist
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
man
fashion
tech
phone
vintage
table
time
hands
hand
watch
male
retro
style
spirituality
wristwatch
holding
clock
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