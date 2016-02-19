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Rosan Harmens
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person wearing brown work boots on cabinet
Deventer work boots
A map marker
Deventer, Netherlands
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Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
summer
construction
work
sad
study
desk
shadow
brown
shoe
housing
container
legs
boots
leg
wooden floor
boot
housework
drawers
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