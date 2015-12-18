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Tamara Menzi
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person wearing brown shoes walking through stoned seashore
Skipping rocks
A map marker
Rohrspitz, Fußach, Austria
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Published on
December 18, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
shoes
hiking
adventure
stone
rocks
outdoors
walk
coast
dirt
explore
legs
boots
hiker
pebbles
boot
riverside
wanderlust
timberland
clothing
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