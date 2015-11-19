Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Llum Isart
semprellum
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person wearing brown leather work boots
Boots On Icy Branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, SM-N9005
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grass
white
shoes
grey
holiday
ice
brown
shoe
leather
walk
lace
cold
frost
footwear
boot
looking down
icy
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20