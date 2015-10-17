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Ashes Sitoula
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person wearing brown hat looking through during daytime
Conical Hat
A map marker
Pokhara, Nepal
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
travel
outdoor
face
male
view
asia
hat
close up
faceless
cultural
vista
looking out
lookout
mountain line
people
human
clothing
nepal
cowboy hat
Royalty-free images
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