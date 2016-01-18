Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Robert Nelson
iambobnelson
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person wearing brown-and-black leather duck boots standing on brown wooden dock
Wearing boots on the pier
A map marker
Portland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
wood
feet
brown
shoe
fun
bokeh
lace
cold
boots
footwear
dock
standing
wooden floor
stand
boot
plank
planks
winter boots
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20