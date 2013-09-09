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Ilham Rahmansyah
ilhamrahmansyah
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person wearing blue-and-white Converse All Star shoes while sitting on brown grass photo at daytime
Park relaxing time
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Active Oval Loop, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA, United States
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Published on
September 9, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
summer
outdoor
autumn
clouds
fall
trees
grass
shoes
lifestyle
feet
sneakers
shoe
outdoors
pov
trainers
snickers
clothing
usa
Historical images
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