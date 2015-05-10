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Terrance Clarke
clarke
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person wearing black top and gray shorts standing on shore holding surfboard
The perfect spot for surfing
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
cloud
grey
blue sky
sand
waves
rock
rocks
coast
shore
footprints
surfers
alcove
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