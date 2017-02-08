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Toa Heftiba
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person wearing black shirt standing on cliff
Bunker View
A map marker
Barcelona, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
grey
hiking
barcelona
explore
traveler
bunker
sky view
panoramic view
building
human
clothing
scenery
spain
urban
shoe
town
outdoors
apparel
Non-copyrighted images
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