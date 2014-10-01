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Alex Jones
alexjones
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person wearing black leather lace-up boots
Man shoes
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
model
work
clothing
street
shoes
grey
hiking
male
style
pose
soul
boots
leg
ready
preparation
boot
soles
laces
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