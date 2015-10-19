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Luke Pamer
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person wearing black beanie and raglan shirt while being photograph during day time
Exploring Yosemite
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
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Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
people
fashion
trees
grass
grey
calm
field
rock
wheat
style
outdoors
back
wheatfield
united states
yosemite national park
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