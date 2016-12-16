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Toa Heftiba
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person wearing a Santa Claus mask and
Olaf
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
grey
santa
outfit
costume
christmas vibes
dress up
fancy dress
attire
ensemble
olaf
car
winter
london
human
road
snow
clothing
vehicle
transportation
Historical images
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