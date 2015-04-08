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Israel Sundseth
kappuru
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person walking with luggage bag near train inside the building
Suitcase in train station
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
KONICA MINOLTA, MAXXUM 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
black
architecture
train
urban
bus
lights
luggage
stop
subway
train station
railway
metro
traveller
underground
tram
station
tube
busstop
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