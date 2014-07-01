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person walking with barefoot
Barefoot In A Saree
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Published on
July 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
blue
pink
india
purple
walking
feet
saree
step
sorry
barefoot
bare feet
oriental
home decor
blanket
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