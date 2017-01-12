Probably the stupidest idea I have ever had. I asked two friends to join me on our first ever bike packing trip through canyonlands national park. The only thing was our plan was to complete 100+ miles in 2 days of riding. With early summer heat, unpredictable weather, and lack of water, at mile 25 we turned around and called it quits. I snagged this on our initial descent into the valley. We had to go back up the 5 miles of switch backs to make it to our cars.