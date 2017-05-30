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charlesdeluvio
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Street Photography
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person walking on street during daytime
Leaving Tokyo
A map marker
Tokyo, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
japan
tokyo
street photography
luggage
street crossing
human
road
clothing
urban
shoe
apparel
asphalt
footwear
intersection
pedestrian
zebra crossing
tarmac
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