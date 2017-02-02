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Jon Tyson
jontyson
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person walking on street
Times Square New York
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
human
road
urban
billboard
town
advertisement
asphalt
downtown
intersection
pedestrian
zebra crossing
tarmac
metropolis
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