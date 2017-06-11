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Tyler Lastovich
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person walking on shoreline near body of water
Lost in Awe
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Wharariki Beach, Puponga, New Zealand
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Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
rock
seaside
standing
new zealand
outdoors
coast
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