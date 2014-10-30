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Yi Chun Chen
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person walking on seashore
A storm is coming
A map marker
Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
city
man
sea
human
clouds
grey
waves
fog
brown
pollution
lonely
wind
wind turbine
seascape
wind energy
wind power
elderly man
rough
taiwan
High resolution images
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