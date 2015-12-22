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Jordan Whitt
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person walking on rocky grounds
Barefoot walks
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
women
grey
hiking
walking
adventure
rock
feet
rocks
strength
stream
explore
legs
creek
leg
barefoot
pebbles
bare
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