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Levi Morsy
levim
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person walking on rice field
Arduous work
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A33
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
work
plant
bali
grey
farm
agriculture
field
working
farming
farmer
flood
palm
farmland
hut
bog
cultivation
palmtrees
sidemen
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