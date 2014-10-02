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Ashley Batz
ashleybatz
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person walking on beach during daytime
Rock Maze
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
art
sea
design
grey
meditation
purple
thinking
sand
waves
rock
brown
spiritual
rocks
cliff
maze
coast
spirit
ritual
labyrinth
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