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Timon Studler
derstudi
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person walking near gray painted concrete wall
A person walking by a poster
A map marker
Central, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
black
white
wall
street
grey
walking
ice
beer
graphic
graffiti
advertising
walk
gray
commercial
mural
usa
chicago
illinois
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