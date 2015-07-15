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Matthew Henry
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person walking near electric post under cloudy sky
Kleefeld field landscape
A map marker
Kleefeld, Niverville, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
green
cloud
grey
farm
field
storm
freedom
path
journey
storm clouds
green field
ethereal
escape
white dress
evergreen
overcast
strom
canada
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